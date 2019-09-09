John Wesley, best known for his role as Dr. Hoover on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” died Saturday at the age of 72 after a battle with cancer.

According to multiple reports, Wesley died from complications after a long battle with multiple myeloma.

Wesley, who served in the U.S. army during the Vietnam War, had an expansive career in television and movies, working alongside talent like Denzel Washington, Barbra Streisand, Morgan Freeman, and James Earl Jones.

His most recent project was the 2019 short film “Second Acts.”