

The Canadian Press





LAS VEGAS - Celine Dion has pulled out of another two concerts in Las Vegas, making it five shows she's had to cancel this month due to illness.

A statement on Dion's Facebook page says concerts scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday were cancelled because she "has been suffering for the past week from congestion and irritation of the vocal chords due to a lingering cold."

The statement adds her doctor has ordered two days of rest for recovery and Dion is expected to return to the stage on Friday.

Last week, Dion posted a similar statement saying she was "truly sorry" for cancelling a Saturday night concert.

While fans on social media have largely been sympathetic and posted notes of best wishes for Dion, some have expressed frustration that cancellations have often come at the last minute.

Others have called on Dion's promoters to give the singer an extended break, noting that many fans had booked expensive trips to Las Vegas specifically to see a concert.