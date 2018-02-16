

CTVNews.ca Staff





Music legend Sir Elton John was left reeling after a member of the audience threw a beaded necklace that struck him in the face during a concert in Las Vegas.

The singer-songwriter was performing his popular song “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” at Caesar’s Palace on Wednesday night when the necklace hit him in the mouth.

A fan captured the moment the beads struck John as she was recording herself singing along to the music on stage next to him.

In the video, the shocked star stops playing the piano and immediately touches his mouth where the beaded necklace hit him.

Another video, shared by TMZ, shows an upset-looking John checking his teeth for a while before he resumes the show.