

Relaxnews





A number of iconic acts have recently announced plans to carry out farewell tours, with tickets already on sale for many of them. A look at tour plans for Elton John, Ozzy Ozbourne, Paul Simon, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Slayer.

Elton John

The 70-year-old pop legend revealed last month that he plans to stop touring in order spend more time with his family. His "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour begins on September 8 of this year in the US and will include more than 300 shows across five continents, running through 2021. A first round of shows is now up at www.eltonjohn.com/tours.

Ozzy Osbourne

The metal legend revealed his plans for a final major world tour in November. With a title that makes reference to his "No More Tours" run in the 1990s, which ultimately did not end in retirement, this tour will be a continent-hopping outing, kicking off in May and including shows in Mexico, South America, Europe and North America. Details at ozzy.com.

Paul Simon

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter confirmed details earlier this month of a North American and European tour that he says will be his last. "Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour" launches May 16 in Vancouver and concludes with a headlining show at BST Hyde Park in London. Find details at www.paulsimon.com/events.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

The iconic U.S. Southern rock band announced last month that it will embark on a farewell North America tour later this year, starting May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrapping up on September 1 in Atlanta. While no further dates have been announced, the band refers to this as a "first leg" of its career-concluding tour. Find details at lynyrdskynyrd.com/tour.

Slayer

The Grammy-winning U.S. thrash metal band revealed last month that they'll tour the world one final time. A first tour leg takes place in North America, kicking off May 10 in San Diego and running through a June 20 show in Austin. Find tickets and stay tuned at www.slayer.net.