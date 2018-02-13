Elton John, Paul Simon, Ozzy: the 'farewell' tours on the horizon
In this March 2, 2016 file photo, Elton John appears during the "Hillary Victory Fund I'm with Her" benefit concert in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
A number of iconic acts have recently announced plans to carry out farewell tours, with tickets already on sale for many of them. A look at tour plans for Elton John, Ozzy Ozbourne, Paul Simon, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Slayer.
Elton John
The 70-year-old pop legend revealed last month that he plans to stop touring in order spend more time with his family. His "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour begins on September 8 of this year in the US and will include more than 300 shows across five continents, running through 2021. A first round of shows is now up at www.eltonjohn.com/tours.
Ozzy Osbourne
The metal legend revealed his plans for a final major world tour in November. With a title that makes reference to his "No More Tours" run in the 1990s, which ultimately did not end in retirement, this tour will be a continent-hopping outing, kicking off in May and including shows in Mexico, South America, Europe and North America. Details at ozzy.com.
Paul Simon
The 76-year-old singer-songwriter confirmed details earlier this month of a North American and European tour that he says will be his last. "Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour" launches May 16 in Vancouver and concludes with a headlining show at BST Hyde Park in London. Find details at www.paulsimon.com/events.
Lynyrd Skynyrd
The iconic U.S. Southern rock band announced last month that it will embark on a farewell North America tour later this year, starting May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrapping up on September 1 in Atlanta. While no further dates have been announced, the band refers to this as a "first leg" of its career-concluding tour. Find details at lynyrdskynyrd.com/tour.
Slayer
The Grammy-winning U.S. thrash metal band revealed last month that they'll tour the world one final time. A first tour leg takes place in North America, kicking off May 10 in San Diego and running through a June 20 show in Austin. Find tickets and stay tuned at www.slayer.net.