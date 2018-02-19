Though she’s often known for setting fashion trends, the Duchess of Cambridge is drawing criticism for bucking one at the British Film and Television Awards, where she was among the few who did not wear black in support of the #MeToo and “Time’s Up” movements to end sexual misconduct.

Kate walked the BAFTA red carpet on Sunday in a dark green dress designed by Jenny Peckham, with a black ribbon wrapped around her mid-section, just above her pregnant belly.

The all-black dress awards show code has swept through Hollywood and the British film industry in recent months, as an outward show of support for the victims of sexual assault and sexual abuse. It was in full effect at last month’s Golden Globes, and was the dominant look on the red carpet at the BAFTAs as well. The Time’s Up movement also seized the spotlight ahead of Sunday’s award show, with nearly 200 U.K. actresses signing an open letter announcing a new fund to help women facing sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Among those who signed the letter and wore black on Sunday were Emma Watson, Kate Winslet, Naomie Harris and Helen Mirren.

The Royal Family typically does not make overtly political statements or gestures, but many critics suggested this cause was an easy one to get behind.

“It’s not a political thing, it’s a woman thing!” one Twitter user said.

Others came to the defence of the duchess, saying she should be free to make her own choices.

Kate wasn’t the only one breaking the dress code. Frances McDormand, who won best actress for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” wore a dress featuring red lines, lips and pink lipsticks, against a black backdrop. The actress acknowledged her attire in her acceptance speech, saying that like just like her character in “Three Billboards,” she has “a little trouble with compliance.

“But I want you to know I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black.”