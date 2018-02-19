Though she’s often known for setting fashion trends, the Duchess of Cambridge is drawing criticism for bucking one at the British Film and Television Awards, where she was among the few who did not wear black in support of the #MeToo and “Time’s Up” movements to end sexual misconduct.

Kate walked the BAFTA red carpet on Sunday in a dark green dress designed by Jenny Peckham, with a black ribbon wrapped around her mid-section, just above her pregnant belly.

The all-black dress awards show code has swept through Hollywood and the British film industry in recent months, as an outward show of support for the victims of sexual assault and sexual abuse. It was in full effect at last month’s Golden Globes, and was the dominant look on the red carpet at the BAFTAs as well. The Time’s Up movement also seized the spotlight ahead of Sunday’s award show, with nearly 200 U.K. actresses signing an open letter announcing a new fund to help women facing sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Among those who signed the letter and wore black on Sunday were Emma Watson, Kate Winslet, Naomie Harris and Helen Mirren.

The Royal Family typically does not make overtly political statements or gestures, but many critics suggested this cause was an easy one to get behind.

“It’s not a political thing, it’s a woman thing!” one Twitter user said.

Quite a bummer to see that the Duchess of Cambridge didn't wear black to the #BAFTAs and not a #TimesUp pin on either Cambridge.



There is nothing political about standing up to sexual assault. This should've been an easy choice for them to make, and they failed. — diane alston ������ (@dianelyssa) February 18, 2018

I must say I feel like that was a bad call. We are living through a very unique moment. It’s about the message. Woman fighting abuse should not be tagged as an agenda. It’s bigger than that. �� — Love me? Always (@nina_lux) February 18, 2018

Others came to the defence of the duchess, saying she should be free to make her own choices.

Ahhh nice to see the feminists out in full force tonight criticising Kate Middleton for having the cheek to CHOOSE whatever she wants to wear tonight! I think she looks gorgeous, this movement doesn't give you a right to dictate how people dress #Katemiddleton — Siobhan Bennett ����♀️ (@shivversss) February 18, 2018

I've seen an awful lot of vitriol being directed towards Kate Middleton for her choice of dress at the #BAFTAs. Her outfit was as black as she could get without her breaking royal protocol and shaming her and any other woman is surely the antithesis of the MeToo campaign. — shane telford. (@MrShaneReaction) February 18, 2018

Personally, I think the #DuchessofCambridge made the right decision. She wore a dark color but not black. She didn’t wear red or hot pink. She blended without overtly making what could be perceived as a political statement. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/ptg0OiZ2kA — Duchess of Pemberley (@World_Royalty) February 18, 2018

I agree. There is also the big logistical factor of being 7 months pregnant. I don’t know what time frame she is normally selecting her attire in advance, but during pregnancy, an outfit can fit one day but not the next...even with the resources she’s privy to — Mary Ellen Bryant (@MamaMaryE) February 18, 2018

I think this very dark, but not black, colour was a perfect walk down the tightrope. — Rebecca 'Pekka' (@hernameispekka) February 18, 2018

Kate wasn’t the only one breaking the dress code. Frances McDormand, who won best actress for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” wore a dress featuring red lines, lips and pink lipsticks, against a black backdrop. The actress acknowledged her attire in her acceptance speech, saying that like just like her character in “Three Billboards,” she has “a little trouble with compliance.

“But I want you to know I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black.”