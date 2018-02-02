

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Britain's film academy has expelled movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, after suspending him last year over sexual misconduct allegations.

The academy, known as BAFTA, said Friday that "following the suspension of Harvey Weinstein's BAFTA membership in October 2017, BAFTA has formally terminated his membership, effective immediately."

The academy said that although it had benefited from Weinstein's support for its charitable work, his alleged behaviour was "completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA's values."

Police in the United States and Britain are investigating allegations of rape and sexual assault against Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most powerful players.

Scores of women, including well-known actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or harassment. He has been fired by the film company he founded with his brother Bob and expelled from Hollywood's movie academy.