TORONTO -- Canada’s drag scene was brought to a halt at the start of the pandemic, but queens are turning to a new platform to slay on the runway.

Drive in Drag Canada, a Vegas-style variety show, has been touring across cities in Ontario and in Montreal this summer, giving drag queens like Miss Conception the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience.

“We do a live show on stage and it’s projected on a big screen just like a live concert or watching a movie at the drive-in and it’s been so amazing,” she told CTV News Channel on Saturday.

The summer months are normally the busiest for queens, as they head out on cruise ships or hold shows here on land. But this year has obviously been different.

“Every entertainment industry was hit so hard and the drag world, especially with ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ going on right now, we rely on getting bookings through the summer and doing cruise ships and it just all stopped,” she said.

In July, Miss Conception started her own physically-distanced tour called Dragging Across Canada, where she would perform in people’s backyards. She said these shows provided Canadians and those within the LGBTQ+ community with much-needed entertainment.

“It’s been a different change being around the gay community, especially walking around the streets, on Church Street here in Toronto and not being able to go in and see a drag show,” she said.

“We all know that during a recession or a pandemic everyone needs entertainment to get their minds off of things.”

Drive in Drag Canada will feature performances by Canadian drag queens Lady Face, Jezebel Bardot, Sofonda and Canada’s Drag Race contestant Priyanka.

Audience members can expect to see live singing, comedy, and dancing that Miss Conception said the whole family will enjoy. Face masks are to be worn at the show and all vehicles are parked two metres apart. However, the audience can still join in on the fun by honking their horns.

“It’s amazing to be able to perform in front of a bunch of cars that are honking their horns for you,” she said. “We recommend people staying in their car, but if you get out of your car make sure you always have your mask on just to be safe.”

For more information on the Driving in Drag Canada tour, you can click here.