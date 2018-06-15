'Dancing with the Stars' Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy engaged
"Dancing with the Stars" cast members Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy are engaged. (@iamVALC/Twitter)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 10:46AM EDT
LOS ANGELES - "Dancing with the Stars" cast members Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy are engaged.
Johnson on Thursday tweeted photos of her 32-year-old fiance on his knee popping the question in Venice. The next photo shows the 24-year-old kissing Chmerkovskiy.
He tweeted that he can't wait to "make you my wife."
Johnson won the show's athletes-only season with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in May.
Chmerkovskiy's brother, Maksim, married "Dancing with the Stars" dancer Peta Murgatroyd last year.
#ENGAGED @iamValC pic.twitter.com/D1hqJNeD84— Jenna Johnson (@Dance10Jenna) June 14, 2018
I can’t wait to make you my wife ♥️�� pic.twitter.com/ry9n2BLYYv— Valentin (@iamValC) June 14, 2018