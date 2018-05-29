CTV pulls 'Roseanne' from its television and streaming platforms
In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the season finale of 'Roseanne,' airing Tuesday, May 22. (Adam Rose/ABC via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:55PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 29, 2018 5:13PM EDT
TORONTO - CTV says it is pulling "Roseanne" from its television and streaming platforms following a racist tweet on Tuesday by the show's star Roseanne Barr.
CTV Communications tweeted its plans less than two hours after the show's U.S. network, ABC, said it was cancelling the series.
Barr apologized for suggesting on Twitter that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."
But the comment drew widespread condemnation from observers including consulting producer Wanda Sykes, who tweeted that she would not return to the show, and executive producer Sara Gilbert, who said the comments "are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew."
"Roseanne" recently concluded its first-season run Tuesdays on CTV but had also been available to stream on CTV.ca and the CTV Go app.
A CTV spokesman says the episodes were being removed from those platforms, as well as the on-demand services available through the country's various cable providers.
