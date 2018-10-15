

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The hit Canadian musical that was inspired by the kindness of several small Newfoundland communities is returning the favour.

The Toronto producer of the award-winning musical, "Come From Away," says the show will play eight benefit performances in a concert version in St. John's, N.L.

David Mirvish says they decided to return to Newfoundland after realizing there was a gap between the Toronto production's move from the Royal Alexandra Theatre to the Elgin Theatre this January.

The St. John's shows will run from Jan. 23 to 27 at the Holy Heart Theatre, with proceeds going to the six towns that hosted 7,000 stranded travellers who landed at Gander airport after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York.

Residents of Gander, Gambo, Appleton, Lewisporte, Norris Arm and Glenwood provided food and shelter while airspace was closed in the wake of the attacks.

Mirvish says the cast members "were jumping for joy" at the chance to visit Newfoundland after having played in Toronto for over eight months.