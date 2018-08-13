

The Canadian Press





TWILLINGATE, N.L. -- A fishing boat featured on the reality TV series "Cold Water Cowboys" was damaged in a dramatic fire Monday morning at wharf near a fish plant in Twillingate, N.L.

Deborah Bourden, who operates the nearby Anchor Inn Hotel and Suites, said plumes of smoke were seen coming from the Sebastian Sails.

Bourden said explosions were heard and it's believed they originated from propane tanks on the longliner.

"At one point the flames were about 25 feet high and there was a lot of black smoke," she said. "I heard the explosion and you knew something was going on and it wasn't good."

The Sebastian Sails was one of several Newfoundland boats featured on the TV series that aired for four seasons on Discovery Channel Canada.

Bourden said the town's fire department responded not long after the fire broke out just before 6 a.m.

She said she talked to a firefighter at the scene, and was told the fire was under control and no one was hurt.

Bourden said several boats tied near the fire scene were able to move to safety.

"They had to move several longliners that were close to it (the fire) off from the wharf. The pier was also on fire right next to the boat ... Luckily it wasn't one of the fish plant buildings."

She said the fish plant is closed and has been for the last two summers.