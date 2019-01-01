

CTVNews.ca Staff





Gordon Ramsay’s family has another bun in the oven.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram Tuesday to post a video that first appeared to be a standard New Year’s greeting but soon turned into an unexpected revelation.

After quick New Year’s greetings from Ramsay’s children Matilda, Holly, Jack and Megan, as well as his wife Tana, Ramsay panned the camera down to show Tana's baby bump.

“Guess what? Happy New Year because we’ve got another one coming,” he said.

Tana Ramsay had a miscarriage in 2016.