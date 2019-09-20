

Mariam Matti, CTVNews.ca Staff





TORONTO -- “Don’t do that.”

That’s Celine Dion’s advice to Aubrey Graham, better known as Drake, who has previously told the Canadian pop icon that he’d add a tattoo of her face to his growing collection of body art.

“Please Drake, I love you very much,” Dion told iHeartRadio Ambassador Patrick Langlois in a recent interview. “But can I tell you something? Don’t do that.”

She joked that the pair could go for a drink, or sing together, or he could send autographs to her kids, anything but a tattoo of her face on his body.

“You can write me love letters, you can come and visit, I can have you home for lunch or dinner,” Dion jokes. “Whatever you want, but please don’t tattoo. If you do, just do a fake one so you can change your mind.”

Her plea may fall short as Drake loves to get inked and then show off his tattoos on Instagram. As far as celebrities go, he already has portraits of Aaliyah, Rihanna, Sade and Lil Wayne.

After breaking The Beatles’ chart record in August, the rapper got a tattoo on his forearm of the band crossing Abbey Road while he stood at the front of the line, waving at them.

So who knows, this may just give Drake more reason to get Dion’s face tattooed.

The rapper reportedly first told Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards that he’d get the singer’s face tattooed on his rib cage.