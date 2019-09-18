TORONTO -- Canadian pop superstar Celine Dion has teamed with contemporary hitmakers on three newly released ballads as she launches a world tour Wednesday.

Dion, who plays three shows in Quebec City this week to begin the Courage World Tour, drops her first English-language album in six years in November titled “Courage.”

“You can’t take this from me. Can’t you see I won’t take this lying down,” she sings in the inspirational power-ballad “Lying Down,” co-written by “Chandelier” singer-songwriter Sia, who she teamed with on the 2013 track “Love Me Back to Life,” and French DJ David Guetta.

On the smooth “Imperfections,” co-written by pop singer-songwriter Lauv, she sings of a need to love herself before she can love somebody else: “I got my own imperfections. I can’t hold your heart when I’m fixing mine.”

The title track “Courage,” co-written with The Launch mentor Stephan Moccio, is another ballad of empowerment: “Courage don’t you dare fail me now,” she belts over piano and strings. “I need you to keep away the doubts.”

The album is considered a kind of English “comeback” for the singer, who released the French-language album “Encore un soir” in 2016. But the star has been more active than ever outside of the recording studio. She ended her popular Las Vegas residency in June after eight years, and has made headlines for her exuberant fashion choices, including the start of a gender non-binary clothing line.

In a recent interview with iHeartRadio Ambassador Patrick Langlois, she credits her ability to continue working so much to a strength gained after the passing of her husband Rene Angelil in 2016.

“Everything that I have been doing since Renee has passed, I feel extremely strong, because he has given me so much through all the years,” she said. “When he passed for his new life, I would say, he gave me the rest of his strength for me to be the best mom possible, to be involved with my show, to be involved in my album, to be involved in my fashion with my team, to be involved in everything.”

The 66-show North American portion of her Courage World Tour begins Wednesday in Quebec City and will end in Winnipeg next April.