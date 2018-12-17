

CTVNews.ca Staff





Rapper Offset crashed the Los Angeles concert of his estranged wife Cardi B and begged her to take him back.

On Saturday, Cardi B’s performance during the Rolling Loud Festival came to a screeching halt when Migos rapper Offset stepped on stage in an awkward attempt to ask for a second chance.

But she wasn’t having it.

Cardi, the first female headliner for the festival, looked on as Offset appeared — uninvited — with a bouquet of flowers and some cakes bearing the message, “Take me back, Cardi.”

After they briefly spoke, he left the stage and his gifts were taken away.

Earlier this month, she revealed in a now-deleted Instagram video that the couple was separating after some reports that he had cheated on her. The two have a daughter together, Kulture.

The pair have been married since September 2017.