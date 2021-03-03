Canadian librarians and educators are reassessing several Dr. Seuss titles that are being pulled from publication because of racist and insensitive imagery.

The business that preserves the legacy of Dr. Seuss says it's ceasing sales of six titles -- including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" -- that portray people in ways that are hurtful.

In response to the decision, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board in southern Ontario says it's removing these "harmful" books from its libraries.

A Toronto Public Library spokeswoman says a group of librarians are reviewing the titles, and if they identify racial or cultural representation concerns may recommend to pull the books from the stacks or move them out of the children's section.

A spokesman for Vancouver Public Library says it's also launching a review of the materials to determine if further action is needed.

Books by Dr. Seuss, who was born Theodor Geisel in 1904 and died in 1991, have faced mounting criticism in recent years over the way Blacks, Asians and others are depicted.

-- With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2021.