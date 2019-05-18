

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A Canadian-born singer is among the finalists at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Katerine Duska was born in Montreal but moved to Greece with her parents as a teenager.

She's representing Greece in the Eurovision final, which takes place Saturday in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Duska is set to perform her song "Better Love" on the broadcast, which will reach an estimated audience of 200-million viewers worldwide -- more than the Super Bowl.

Winners are picked by a mix of votes from viewers phoning in and professional juries from the 41 participating countries.

Duska is one of 26 finalists still battling to be crowned Europe's best pop act.

Canadians can watch this year's contest through OMNI Television.

The multilingual, multicultural television broadcaster has been airing the show on OMNI.1 and streaming it nationally on OMNITV.ca.