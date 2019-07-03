

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Paris Fashion Week is underway and Celine Dion has been basking in the limelight with her bold, colourful and unconventional outfits.

Harper’s Bazaar called one of her outfits “legendary;” USA Today described some of her looks as “wacky couture;” and CNN’s Marianna Cerini dubbing Dion as the “queen of couture week.”

One of those ensembles even nearly caused a wardrobe malfunction and a nasty fall.

As Dion hastily tried make her way through a crowd, the 51-year-old musical legend stumbled while wearing a revealing Iris van Herpen mesh gown on Monday.

The outfit was arguably one of the most jaw-dropping ones during the past several days. But since last week, the Grammy-award-winning singer has been turning heads and fashion reporter Jeanne Beker said that’s just the way Dion likes it.

“It’s certainly been entertaining. She knows how to get the paparazzi’s attention and get tongues wagging,” she told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview. “She’s giving us something to talk about – so that’s fun.”

Last Thursday, the “Ashes” singer dressed up in a US$6,000 Chanel unitard with a silver belt emblazoned with the brand’s name.

The day after that, she was decked out in a pink Miu Miu midi dress with a large black bow at her hip.

That Friday she also rolled up one of her pant legs and left the other unfurled. Dion tried out the look with a light-pink ostrich feather Attico top and pink furry sandals.

“It was a nod to the asymmetrical trends,” Beker said. But she stressed that “Celine is an absolute original.”

During the weekend, Dion threw caution to the wind in an off-white, Virgil Abloh pant-less outfit.

“She’s always taken herself lightly, which I think is a really great thing,” Beker said, adding Dion “loves fashion but has never taken (it) too seriously.”

'A brilliant grasp of theatrics'

On Sunday, Dion combined a business-themed blazer with a bright yellow tutu by Ronald van der Kemp. “Whether or not you approve of her outfits … it’s part of her mission, I think, as an entertainer to give people a bit of a laugh,” Beker said.

“She does have a brilliant grasp of theatrics, beyond her raw talent as this amazing singer, she is a performer of the highest order.”

Later that night, Dion made a splash in a black Schiaparelli dress complete with elbow-length black gloves.

Two days later, she wore a flowing white Alexandre Vauthier dress with long, billowing sleeves. That same Tuesday, she also wore a patterned green gown, accompanied by two brown Weimaraner dogs each wearing jewelled collars.

Because of Dion’s taste for theatrics, unconventional fashion choices and confidence, Beker called her “Canada’s answer to Lady Gaga.”

But she stressed that Dion could play it safer with her fashion choices if she really wanted to.

“She really does have the talent to back it up,”Beker said. But she said Dion was so “brilliantly talented, she can get away with murder in the fashion department.”

“The Power of Love” singer is currently on the European leg of her tour, which includes stops in London, Berlin, and Manchester.

In late May, the songstress made her “Carpool Karaoke” debut on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” singing “My Heart Will Go On” with the talk-show host.