Business manager sentenced for defrauding Ne-Yo, McKnight
This combination of photos shows musicians, from left, Brian McKnight at the Wal-Mart shareholder meeting in Fayetteville, Ark., on June 5, 2015 and Ne-Yo at the 2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 20, 2017.(AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 5:23PM EDT
NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey man who served as business manager for Ne-Yo has been sentenced in Ohio to more than seven years in prison for defrauding the R&B singer in a sports beverage scheme.
Kevin Foster was convicted last year on 16 counts including wire fraud, money laundering and tax charges.
Prosecutors say the Montclair, New Jersey, resident convinced Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, to invest $2 million in a company called OXYWater, and then invested an additional $1.5 million of Smith's money without his consent.
He also defrauded singer Brian McKnight by withdrawing money from his account without authorization.
Prosecutors contend Foster spent the money on a personal driver, expensive suits and jewelry, season tickets to the New York Giants and New York Knicks, and Super Bowl tickets.