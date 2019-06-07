Hollywood actor-director Bradley Cooper and Russian supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk have split up, according to a report.

The couple dated for four years and have a 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. People magazine confirmed the news Thursday night, adding that the duo are working out how to share custody.

The couple were guarded about their relationship, and Cooper in particular was known for being private about his personal life.

Early reaction online to their split included speculation that Lady Gaga, his co-star in his romantic 2018 directorial debut “A Star Is Born,” was part of the reason for the break-up.

“You hear that? it’s the hearts of a million star is born fan girls beginning to flutter,” wrote one user. “#entergaga,” added another.

Some Twitter users shared images from Cooper and Gaga’s performance of their hit song “Shallow” during the Academy Awards after which there was much speculation about a romantic connection between the popstar and director.

“I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!” said Gaga later on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”