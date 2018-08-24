Black bear wandered into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
A black bear made its way into the hotel that was the inspiration for the movie "The Shining." (The Stanley Hotel/Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 1:39PM EDT
ESTES PARK, Colo. -- A black bear wandered the lobby of the Colorado hotel that inspired Stephen King to write "The Shining."
Stanley Hotel Vice-President Reed Rowley tells KDVR-TV that 300 guests were sound asleep as the bruin figured out how to open the door and climbed over furniture. A front desk supervisor captured video of the romp.
There was no damage, but the furniture got rearranged before the bear walked out of the lower level door.
The hotel in Estes Park opened in 1909. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
King wrote "The Shining" after he and his wife stayed at The Stanley in 1974. The 1980 horror film was not shot there.
Late night Stanley visitor...
Late night visitor from the wildside visits our hotel lobby. We'll make an exception to the rule about jumping on the furniture.Posted by Stanley Hotel on Thursday, 23 August 2018