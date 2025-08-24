What we know about the Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Love Story’

John F. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, arrive at the Minskoff Theatre Monday night, April 6, 1998. JFK Jr. was at the theater to present the Municipal Art Society's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Medal to Stephen C. Swid. The medal celebrate's the 10th Anniversary of the Society's campaign to save the signs and lights of Times Square. (AP Photo/Mitch Jacobson)

