ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Paris couture week opens with Cardi B holding a live crow at Schiaparelli’s spectacle

By The Associated Press

Published

Cardi B holds a crow at Schiaparelli's Fall-Winter 2025/26 Haute Couture show in Paris, Monday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Thomas Adamson)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.