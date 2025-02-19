Kevin Spacey rebuts claim that he ‘targeted’ Guy Pearce during ‘L.A. Confidential’

Actor Kevin Spacey addresses the media outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A Jury cleared Kevin Spacey of nine sex offences. The Hollywood star, 64, had been on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of sexually assaulting four men in the period between 2001 and 2013. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

(Alberto Pezzali/AP)