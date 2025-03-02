ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Charli xcx’s ' Brat reign continues, as she clears the decks at BRIT Awards

By The Associated Press

Published

Charli xcx accepts the song of the year award for 'Guess' during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) (Scott A Garfitt/Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.