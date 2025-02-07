ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

A$AP Rocky's prosecutors rest their case at his felony trial over 2 assault charges

By The Associated Press

Published

A$AP Relli testifies during A$AP Rocky's trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (Frazer Harrison/Pool via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.