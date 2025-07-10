ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Police release photo of man believed to have set fire that destroyed Edmonton home

By Karyn Mulcahy

Published

The Edmonton Police Service says this man started a fire that destroyed an Edmonton home on June 4, 2025. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service, Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
The Edmonton Police Service says this man started a fire that destroyed an Edmonton home on June 4, 2025. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service, Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)