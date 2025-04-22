ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Old Strathcona Antique Mall sold to owner of Rocky Mountain Antique Mall

By Alex Antoneshyn

New Old Strathcona Antique Mall owner Mykel Lewsaw shakes hands with Betty and Bobbi Weibel in front of the business in Edmonton. (Source: Instagram / Old Strathcona Mall)
