ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

How these artists beat – or embrace – an Edmonton heat wave

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

Artist Ashley Thimot paints a winter scene on July 31, 2025. (Nahreman Issa/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.