Edmonton

Heat warnings span Alberta, parts of Saskatchewan with daytime highs above 30 C

By The Canadian Press

Published

A young girl is silhouetted against the sun as she jumps in the waters of Sproat Lake in Port Alberni, B.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.