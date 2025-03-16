Edmonton’s Abby McEwen wins bronze at World Cup ski cross event on four-medal day for Canadians

From left, Isabelle Zippert of Switzerland, Abby McEwen of Canada, Talina Gantenbein of Switzerland and India Sherret of Canada compete during the quarterfinal of the women's Ski Cross event at the FIS Ski Cross, SX, World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, Saturday, March 16, 2024. McEwen won bronze Saturday at a 2025 World Cup event in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP