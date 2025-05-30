ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Alberta government extends deadline for judge’s investigation into contract scandal

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a press conference in Edmonton, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Alberta's government says it's extending the deadline for a former judge to investigate allegations of high-level conflict of interest and arm-twisting in health care contracts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















