ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘A moment for them’: Edmonton students rally for ceasefire in Gaza

By Brittany Ekelund

Published

A sign can be seen at a rally in Edmonton is support of the ceasefire in Gaza on Jan. 18, 2025. (Adel Ahmed/CTV News Edmonton)
A sign can be seen at a rally in Edmonton is support of the ceasefire in Gaza on Jan. 18, 2025. (Adel Ahmed/CTV News Edmonton)