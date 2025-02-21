ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘Politics is about people’: Karina Gould lays out Liberal Leadership bid

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Liberal Leadership Candidate, Karina Gould, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about her bid to head up the party.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.