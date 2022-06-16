Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future
A gnawing uncertainty hung over the Yellowstone National Park gateway town of Gardiner this week following unprecedented flooding that shut down one of America’s most beloved natural attractions and swept away roads, bridges and homes.
Gardiner itself escaped the flooding but briefly became home to hundreds of park visitors stranded when the road leading into it was closed along the surging Yellowstone River. When the road reopened, the tourists vanished.
“Town is eerie right now,” said Katie Gale, who does booking for a company that offers rafting and other outdoor trips. “We had all those folks trapped in here, and then as soon as they opened the road … it was just like someone just pulled the plug in a bathtub.”
That draining of visitors has become a major concern for businesses in towns such as Gardiner and Red Lodge that lead to Yellowstone’s northern entrances and rely on tourists passing through.
Officials have said the park's southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed for months after sections of major roads inside Yellowstone were washed away or buried in rockfall. Roads leading to the park also have widespread damage that could take months to repair.
Red Lodge is facing a double disaster: It will have to clean up the damage done by the deluge to parts of town and also figure out how to survive without the summer business that normally sustains it for the rest of the year.
“Winters are hard in Red Lodge,” Chris Prindiville said as he hosed mud from the sidewalk outside his shuttered cafe, which had no fresh water or gas for his stoves. “You have to make your money in the summer so you can make it when the bills keep coming and the visitors have stopped.”
At least 88 people were rescued by the Montana National Guard over the past few days from campsites and small towns, and hundreds of homes, including nearly 150 in Red Lodge, were damaged by muddy waters. One large house that was home to six park employees in the town of Gardiner was ripped from its foundation and floated 5 miles (8 kilometers) downstream before sinking. Four to five homes could still topple into the Stillwater River, which already washed several cabins away, according to a spokeswoman for Stillwater County.
No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.
Red Lodge was under a boil-water advisory, and trucks supplied drinking water to half of the town that was without it. Portable toilets were strategically placed for those who couldn’t flush at home.
The Yodeler Motel, once home to Finnish coal miners, faced its first shutdown since it began operating as a lodge in 1964. Owner Mac Dean said he is going to have to gut the lower level, where 13 rooms flooded in chest-high waters.
“Rock Creek seemed to take in its own course,” he said. “It just jumped the bank and it came right down Main Street and it hit us.”
Dean had been counting on a busy summer tied to the park's 150th anniversary. The Yodeler had the most bookings in the 13 years Dean and his wife have owned the business. Now he's hoping to get some help, possibly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“The damage is catastrophic,” he said. “We’re between a rock and a hard place. And if we don’t get some assistance, we’re not gonna make it.”
Yellowstone is one of the crown jewels of the park system, a popular summer playground that appeals to adventurous backpackers camping in grizzly country, casual hikers walking past steaming geothermal features, nature lovers gazing at elk, bison, bears and wolves from the safety of their cars, and amateur photographers and artists trying to capture the pink and golden hues of the cliffs of the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone and its thundering waterfall.
All 4 million visitors a year have to pass through the small towns that border the park's five entrances.
The flooding — triggered by a combination of torrential rain and rapid snowmelt — hit just as hotels around Yellowstone were filling up with summer tourists. June is typically one of Yellowstone’s busiest months.
President Joe Biden declared a disaster in Montana, ordering federal assistance be made available.
The tourism season had started well for Cara McGary, who guides groups through the Lamar Valley to see wolves, bison, elk and bears. She had seen more than 20 grizzlies some days this year.
Now, with the road from Gardiner into northern Yellowstone washed out, the wildlife is still there, but it’s out of reach to McGary. Her guide business, In Our Nature, is suddenly in trouble.
“The summer that we prepared for is not at all similar to the summer that we’re going to have,” she said. “This is an 80% to 100% loss of business during the high season.”
Officials and business leaders are hoping Gardiner, Red Lodge and other small communities can draw visitors even without access to the park.
Sarah Ondrus, owner of Paradise Adventure Company, that rents out cabins and offers rafting, kayaking and horseback riding trips, was frustrated she was getting so many cancellations.
“Montana and Wyoming still exist. I don’t know how I can convince these people,” Ondrus said. “Once our water quality is good and our law enforcement thinks it’s OK, we’re good to go again. It’s still a destination. You can still horseback ride, go to cowboy cookouts, hike in the national forest.”
That could be a tall order for anyone coming from the south or east sides of the park who had hoped to exit in the north. After the southern portion of the park reopens, it would take an almost 200-mile (320 kilometers) detour through West Yellowstone and Bozeman to reach Gardiner. It would require a nearly 300-mile (480 kilometers) drive from Cody, Wyoming.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, has faced criticism from Democrats and members of the public for being out of the country during the disaster.
Spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said the governor had left last week on a long-scheduled personal trip with his wife and was due back Thursday. She would not say where he was, citing security reasons.
In his absence, Montana’s Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras signed an emergency disaster declaration Tuesday.
___
Melley reported from in Los Angeles. Associated Press journalists Brittany Peterson in Red Lodge, Amy Beth Hanson in Helena, Mead Gruver in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
Canada's Andrew Wiggins a huge part of Warriors' NBA championship win
Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins, once saddled with a reputation as a talented player who shied away from the spotlight, has turned that perception on its head after playing a key role in helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship Thursday night.
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school
A charge has been laid following a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba.
Warriors topple Celtics to win 4th NBA title in 8 years
The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday night for their fourth title in the last eight seasons.
2 dead, 1 hurt in Alabama church shooting: police
A single gunman opened fire inside a suburban Alabama church Thursday evening, killing two people and wounding a third at a small group meeting before being taken into custody, authorities said.
Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
They got out of Afghanistan, but now refugees are stuck living in Canadian hotels
After a desperate dash for freedom last August, refugee families from Afghanistan who are still being shuffled from hotel to hotel right here in Canada feel like they are caught in some kind of purgatory.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
Canada
-
They got out of Afghanistan, but now refugees are stuck living in Canadian hotels
After a desperate dash for freedom last August, refugee families from Afghanistan who are still being shuffled from hotel to hotel right here in Canada feel like they are caught in some kind of purgatory.
-
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
-
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
-
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school
A charge has been laid following a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba.
-
Cost of Governor General's in-flight catering bill on Middle East trip actually $80K: DND
The Department of National Defence (DND) says the total cost of the Governor General's in-flight catering bill during a March trip to the Middle East was actually $80,367.19, correcting the original figure it released to Parliament this week.
-
COVID-19 made Canadians more trusting, depending on their income, study finds
You wouldn't think it to watch scenes of honking truck drivers or sign-carrying anti-vaccine protesters, but new survey data suggests Canadians have more trust in their institutions and their neighbours since the COVID-19 pandemic.
World
-
Russian superyacht Amadea arrives in Honolulu from Fiji
A Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu Harbor on Thursday flying an American flag.
-
WTO ministers reach deals on fisheries, food, COVID-19 vaccines
World Trade Organization members have reached a string of deals and commitments aimed to limit overfishing, broaden production of COVID-19 vaccines in the developing world and reform a 27-year-old trade body that has been back on its heels in recent years.
-
2 dead, 1 hurt in Alabama church shooting: police
A single gunman opened fire inside a suburban Alabama church Thursday evening, killing two people and wounding a third at a small group meeting before being taken into custody, authorities said.
-
Judge acquits key figures in Panama Papers scandal
A Panamanian judge acquitted 39 people in a money laundering case Thursday, including lawyers Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, who were key figures in the Panama Papers case.
-
Panel sharpens focus on Trump's 'crazy' Jan. 6 plan
Donald Trump's closest advisers viewed his last-ditch efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject the tally of state electors and overturn the 2020 election as 'nuts,' 'crazy' and even likely incite riots, witnesses revealed in stark testimony to the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday.
-
Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit
Four European leaders expressed their support for Ukraine on Thursday while meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, vowing to back Kyiv's candidacy to eventually join the European Union and offering more weapons to fend off Russia's invasion.
Politics
-
House of Commons lifting vaccine mandate
The House of Commons is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20, the same day that other federal vaccination requirements will be lifting.
-
Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
-
Legislation coming Friday responding to Supreme Court ruling on extreme intoxication
Justice Minister David Lametti will soon be tabling a new bill that is expected to address the recent Supreme Court of Canada ruling that deemed the law prohibiting the use of extreme intoxication as a defence for some crimes as unconstitutional.
Health
-
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
-
For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing
While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.
-
DNA analysis reveals source of Black Death
Tombstones in what's now Kyrgyzstan have revealed tantalizing details about the origins of the Black Death, the world's most devastating plague outbreak that is estimated to have killed half of Europe's population in the space of seven years during the Middle Ages.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
-
Large-scale study of domestic cat DNA identifies markers for disease
In what researchers call the largest-ever study of domestic cat DNA, new research suggests genetic variants linked to disease in felines are present in more pedigreed breeds than previously thought.
-
This European airline just ordered a fleet of airships
As the quest for less environmentally damaging aviation continues, one Spanish airline has thrown its hat into the ring by ordering new hybrid airships -- which pack as much of a punch visually as they are said to do environmentally.
Entertainment
-
Mariah Carey, Neptunes, Lennox in Songwriters Hall of Fame
After a glittering career stuffed with No. 1 hits — not to mention a two-year pandemic delay — Mariah Carey was finally inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday.
-
Ana de Armas is uncanny as Marilyn Monroe in 'BLONDE'
Ana de Armas embodies the iconic late star Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's 'BLONDE.'
-
Disney's 'Lightyear' banned in Muslim world for lesbian kiss
Authorities across much of the Muslim world have barred Disney's latest animated film 'Lightyear' from being played at cinemas after the inclusion of a brief kiss between a lesbian couple, the company said Thursday as the movie premiered.
Business
-
Recession concerns have older Canadians worried about retirement, pension plans
Concerns about a possible recession are growing for Canadians, especially for those who may be on the verge of retirement as inflation continues to soar, markets decline and the Bank of Canada signals yet another interest rate hike.
-
Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower on economy fears
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday on fears global economic activity will be depressed by interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
-
In call with Twitter staff, Elon Musk muses on space aliens, company's future
Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees for the first time on Thursday, expressing his view that Twitter would need to cut its headcount, but offering few other new details about his $44 billion planned takeover of the social media company.
Lifestyle
-
Lotto Max winner loses $1M after ticket reaches expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
-
Fun fashion for all: Montreal students strut designs they created themselves
Students at Montreal's Mackay Centre School who are deaf, physically disabled and/or have a communication disorder, are creating their own outfits as part of an accessible fashion show.
-
Is smart furniture the new trend? Expert says it's too early to tell
The smart furniture industry is a relatively new one, says Marc Saltzman, a freelance technology journalist and author. While he predicts the industry will continue to grow, he said he's unsure yet whether smart furniture sales are part of a larger consumer trend.
Sports
-
Canada's Andrew Wiggins a huge part of Warriors' NBA championship win
Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins, once saddled with a reputation as a talented player who shied away from the spotlight, has turned that perception on its head after playing a key role in helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship Thursday night.
-
Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
-
Montreal Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Autos
-
Gas in Ontario expected to drop to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.