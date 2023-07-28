'Very special' moment of three whales breaching water in unison captured on camera

Some might call it a once-in-a-lifetime moment, but Robert Addie calls the moment he saw three humpback whales breach the water in unison a “gift from God.”

The video was recorded just off the coast of Province Town, Mass., where Addie had recently returned from a humanitarian aid trip in Ukraine. Addie said he was celebrating his 59th birthday with his three daughters on a fishing trip when, suddenly, they saw the whales breach the water completely in synchronization. While noting he has observed whales across the globe, Addie said he has “never seen an in-sync triple, aerial ballet like that,” adding that he was “stunned.”

He looked back on the moment as being a sign and a representation of his joy of being with his three daughters. “They have to come from fairly deep and at a very high rate of speed to get those bodies out of the water like that,” Addie said of the whales.

According to marine biologists, whales breach the water to let other whales know there is food nearby and to stun schools of fish. Those, however, are not the only known reasons why whales exhibit the extraordinary behaviour.