Ont. and Que. scramble to recover from thunderstorm that left at least 7 dead
A massive thunderstorm kicked off the May long weekend in southern Ontario and Quebec, killing at least seven people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power, and communities are now scrambling to deal with the aftermath.
Clean-up efforts continued Sunday as crews grappled with a trail of destruction that left fallen trees, downed power lines and battered neighbourhoods.
After the storm cleared up in the west at Golden Horseshoe, the torrent of rain, wind and thunder hit the eastern regions of Ottawa and southern Quebec.
Police say six deaths in Ontario were caused by falling trees as strong winds created widespread damage, while a woman in Quebec died when a boat she was in capsized in the Ottawa River near Masson-Angers.
Two of the deaths were confirmed on Sunday afternoon. A woman in Port Hope, Ont., was struck by a falling tree and died at the scene, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
Another woman died after a tree fell at a home in her North Kawartha Township, Ont., OPP confirmed.
The other Ontario fatalities from the storm who died Saturday include a 44-year-old man in Greater Madawaska west of Ottawa, a woman in her 70s out for a walk in Brampton, a 59-year-old man on a golf course in Ottawa, and one person killed in their camping trailer near Pinehurst Lake in Waterloo Region.
Trees, power lines down
The city of Ottawa says there have been multiple reports of fallen trees littering roads and sidewalks, along with several damaged houses. Hydro Ottawa says 200 hydro poles have been damaged by the storm.
Hydro Ottawa’s most current outage map showed more than 575 outages affecting 177,546 customers and Hydro Quebec’s website confirms that approximately 370,000 customers are still without power.
"The situation is complex with extensive damage to our infrastructure across the city to both transmission and distribution systems, and at this time, we are not able to provide estimated restoration times," Hydro Ottawa said in an update on Sunday morning.
Hydro Quebec announced on Sunday morning that more than 361 crews have been dispatched to impacted communities to restore service, but they too did not offer an estimated restoration time.
The Township of Uxbridge, Ont. declared a local state of emergency after the storm caused significant damage to the community.
A statement posted on the township's website says there are widespread power outages and many closed roads due to downed trees and power lines. Residents are being asked to stay home to allow municipal workers to focus on removing road hazards rather than managing traffic congestion.
On Sunday, the town also banned all outdoor fires and announced that Township Emergency responders are deployed to assist with storm damage.
The eastern Ontario community of Clarence-Rockland also issued a state of emergency.
As of early Sunday morning, Hydro One, which provides power to residents in rural parts of Ontario, reported that 269,000 customers were without power.
In a message to customers on Sunday, the company said that while additional resources have been called in to assist with power restoration, “it will take several days to restore all customers due to significant damage.”
Recovery efforts
The City of Ottawa has set up three emergency reception centres that include charging stations for residents impacted by the storm
“The respite centers are there to provide air conditioning, electrical outlets … and just a gathering spot because hydro estimates it could be two to three days until everyone has their power back up. So we ask for people's patience,” Ottawa’s Mayor, Jim Watson told CTV News Channel on Sunday.
He said that clean-up efforts are underway with the city’s first priority to get roads designated emergency routes for fire, police and ambulances cleaned up but that it could take several days before the city is up and running again.
There is some more bad weather in the forecast for some areas impacted by the storm, however.
Environment Canada has issued a warning of potential thunderstorms in southern Quebec on Sunday evening with wind gusts of approximately 40 kilometres an hour.
With files from Canadian Press
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ont. and Que. scramble to recover from thunderstorm that left at least 7 dead
Clean-up efforts are underway after a massive thunderstorm on Saturday left a trail of destruction in Southern Ontario and Quebec.
How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.
43 CP Rail cars carrying potash derail east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
Clean up is underway after 43 CP Rail train cars carrying potash left the track Sunday morning east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
BREAKING | Ontario storm leaves eight dead and tens of thousands without power
The death count related to a destructive storm that ripped through much of southern Ontario continues to rise
Tens of thousands without power after severe storm hits Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
Huawei 5G ban delay wasn't tied to efforts to free Spavor and Kovrig, Mendicino says
Canada's Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino insists the once unknown fate of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig was not why the government delayed its decision to ban Huawei technologies from Canada's 5G network.
Justice Mahmud Jamal reflects on his first year on the Supreme Court bench in new special interview
Ahead of his one-year anniversary on the Supreme Court of Canada this July, Mahmud Jamal spoke with CTV National News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina to reflect on his past year on the bench.
Taliban enforcing face-cover order for female TV anchors
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Sunday began enforcing an order requiring all female TV news anchors in the country to cover their faces while on-air. The move is part of a hard-line shift drawing condemnation from rights activists.
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in U.S.
Enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario storm leaves seven dead and tens of thousands without power
The death count following a destructive storm that ripped through much of southern Ontario continues to rise.
-
Tens of thousands without power after severe storm hits Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
-
Justice Mahmud Jamal reflects on his first year on the Supreme Court bench in new special interview
Ahead of his one-year anniversary on the Supreme Court of Canada this July, Mahmud Jamal spoke with CTV National News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina to reflect on his past year on the bench.
-
Ontario reports two more COVID-19 deaths
Ontario health officials say another two people have died after contracting COVID-19.
-
A 'relieved' Jason Kenney says he won't run in the UCP leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of the United Conservative party.
-
Toronto investigating first suspected case of monkeypox
Health officials in Toronto say they are investigating the first suspected case of monkeypox in the city.
World
-
Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv
Russia pressed its offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region Sunday as Poland's president traveled to Kyiv to support the country's Western aspirations, becoming the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the start of the war.
-
Albanese elected Australia's leader in complex poll result
Australians awoke on Sunday to a new prime minister in Anthony Albanese, the centre-left Labor Party leader whose ascension to the nation's top job from being raised in social housing by a single mother on a disability pension was said to reflect the country's changed fabric.
-
Police investigate California lounge shooting that killed 1
Police on Sunday were investigating after one man was killed and eight people were wounded in a weekend shooting at a party that drew about 100 people to a Southern California hookah lounge.
-
Taliban enforcing face-cover order for female TV anchors
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Sunday began enforcing an order requiring all female TV news anchors in the country to cover their faces while on-air. The move is part of a hard-line shift drawing condemnation from rights activists.
-
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in U.S.
Enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis.
-
Pakistan police arrest 6 men over 'honour killing' of sisters
Pakistani police arrested six men from the same family on Sunday, accused of murdering two sisters who were from the same village but also had Spanish citizenship.
Politics
-
Huawei 5G ban delay wasn't tied to efforts to free Spavor and Kovrig, Mendicino says
Canada's Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino insists the once unknown fate of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig was not why the government delayed its decision to ban Huawei technologies from Canada's 5G network.
-
Russia bans 26 new Canadians from entering the country
Russia said on Saturday it has added 26 new names to a list of Canadians it has barred from travelling to Russia, including defence chiefs, defence industry executives and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness,' former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
Health
-
How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.
-
The COVID pandemic is 'most certainly not over': WHO chief
The COVID-19 pandemic is 'most certainly not over,' the head of the World Health Organization warned Sunday, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the Omicron wave. He told governments that 'we lower our guard at our peril.'
-
Biden says monkeypox cases something to 'be concerned about'
U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday that recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States were something 'to be concerned about.'
Sci-Tech
-
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
-
Glut of social media posts, political divisiveness a challenge for content moderators
Misinformation, trolling and worse has always existed online, but content moderators say they saw a shift after the U.S. elected Donald Trump president in 2016 that reached a new height when George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, was killed in police custody in May 2020, fuelling racial tensions just as the world was locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet: report
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday to denounce as 'utterly untrue' claims in a news report that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.
Entertainment
-
Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from 'SNL'
Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are among those departing from 'Saturday Night Live,' leaving the sketch institution without arguably its two most famous names after Saturday's 47th season finale.
-
Heard's lawyers try to poke holes in Depp's libel lawsuit
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard spent much of last week trying to portray her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, as a jealous and drunken abuser who can only blame himself for his nose-diving Hollywood career.
-
The Kardashians take Portofino for Kourtney-Travis wedding
After a Las Vegas practice wedding (no marriage license) with an Elvis impersonator officiating, followed by a small ceremony (with license) in Santa Barbara, California, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stepped out Friday in the jet set playground of Portofino, a fishing village known for its multicolored houses and crystalline green water on the Italian Riviera coast.
Business
-
America needs more baby formula. But it's an extremely tricky business
Industry insiders have long feared a situation just like this: American parents are desperately seeking adequate supply of formula for their infants during a nationwide shortage. The formula shortage has exposed an inflexible industry dominated by just three to four large players that own a majority of formula production in the United States.
-
First Canadian rare earth mine starts shipping concentrate from N.W.T.
Canada has begun supplying the world with minerals critical to a greener economy with the country's first rare earth mine delivering concentrated ore.
-
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Canada's big banks will report their second-quarter financial results this week.
Lifestyle
-
Court to decide whether Happy the elephant deserves basic human rights
New York's highest court is set to determine whether Happy, a 47-year-old Asian elephant living at the Bronx Zoo, is being unlawfully imprisoned.
-
Two-year old orders 31 cheeseburgers after mom leaves phone unlocked
A Texas mother learned an important lesson about leaving her phone unlocked after her 2-year-old son accidentally ordered 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers from DoorDash.
-
Vancouver Island 'adventure cat' skis, bikes and kayaks
Before Michelle Gagnon figured out her that her cat liked playing fetch outside in the snow, Bodhi was a skittish kitten.
Sports
-
Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons
Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale to avoid being toppled by challenger Liverpool.
-
Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship after posting in career-worst round at the event
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 2022 PGA Championship after struggling in his third round, carding his career-worst score at the event.
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime wins in five sets over Varillas in first round at French Open
Quebec's Felix Auger-Aliassime worked hard to win his first main draw match at the French Open.
Autos
-
Expert's tips on what to do if you're being carjacked amid rash of Toronto incidents
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
-
Price of gas remains high across Canada heading into long weekend
Canadians may find a lot of long faces at the pump heading into the long weekend as gas prices across the country remain high.
-
Mercedes just sold the world's most expensive car for $142 million
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world's most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker's collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million.