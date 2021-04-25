TORONTO -- One species of songbird has a new home and a new look.

The Eurasian blackcap was once a migratory bird, like so many others. Many of the rare blackcaps spent their summers in the United Kingdom, and their winters in warmer regions.

Over the last few decades, though, that has changed. Blackcap populations have exploded, and many of the birds have developed the ability to withstand British winters. The blackcaps that stay in the U.K. also have longer bills and rounder wings than those that move with the seasons.

How did this happen? As CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this week's Riskin Report, it's all because of a simple bit of outdoor décor.

