A hail stone the size of a pineapple was found in Texas. It likely sets a state record

Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada has cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, a move not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Storm trackers in the Texas Panhandle recovered a massive hail stone that researchers say is likely to be a new state record.
Val and Amy Castor, veteran storm chasers with Oklahoma City television station KWTV, discovered a piece of hail more than 7 inches (17.78 centimetres) long Sunday along the side of the road near Vigo Park while they were chasing a major thunderstorm system.
Val Castor said the stone was about the size of a pineapple.
"That's the biggest hail I've ever seen, and I've been chasing storms for more than 30 years," Castor said.
Castor said several baseball-sized hail stones fell while he was driving, including one that cracked his windshield, before he spotted the big piece in a ditch on the side of the road.
"I could see it from probably 100 yards away," he said.
The massive hail stone is believed to be a new state record, topping a 6.4-inch (16.25-centimetre) hail stone found in Hondo in 2021. It still must be confirmed by a group of researchers that includes the Texas state climatologist, said Jordan Salem, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Lubbock.
The heaviest hail stone on record in the United States had a reported diameter of 11 inches (27.94 centimetres) and weighed nearly 2 pounds (907 grams). It was discovered near Vivian, South Dakota, in July 2010, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) issued an official apology on Wednesday following comedian Rob Schneider's set at a fundraising event on Saturday night.
If an Oilers fan in Edmonton has the spare time, they can not only potentially witness their hockey heroes win and take a step closer to claiming puck glory, they can brag that they journeyed the longest distance between two NHL markets to do it.
Air Canada is now offering free beer and wine on flights within Canada and the U.S. until the end of the year.
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
Five people associated with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang are facing charges after police raided two homes and two unlicensed bars in Waterloo Region.
President Vladimir Putin warned Germany on Wednesday that the use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia would mark a 'dangerous step.'
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
U.S. court documents are offering a glimpse into the communications of two of the men facing charges in connection with Canada’s largest gold heist last April.
A Waterloo, Ont. man will be participating at this weekend’s Ride to Conquer Cancer in Toronto, despite recently undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer.
A gaming business founded in Winnipeg is making the leap across the pond.
One person was airlifted to hospital after a crash between a construction vehicle and a transport truck on Highway 416 in Ottawa Wednesday afternoon.
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
A tornado killed a 2-year-old boy and injured his mother Wednesday when a tree fell on their house in suburban Detroit, while emergency workers in Maryland were responding to reports of collapsed structures with people trapped inside after a tornado there.
A Detroit-area man whose May court appearance on a driving offense went viral when he appeared by video from behind the wheel was arrested Wednesday for the same violation years earlier in a different community.
The leader of Hamas said on Wednesday the group would demand a permanent end to the war in Gaza and Israeli withdrawal as part of a ceasefire plan, dealing an apparent blow to a truce proposal touted last week by U.S. President Joe Biden.
Ukraine has used U.S weapons to strike inside Russia in recent days, according to a Western official familiar with the matter.
Hunter Biden's ex-wife and a former girlfriend testified Wednesday in his gun trial about finding his crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia, and jurors saw photos of the president's son bare-chested in a bubble bath and heard about his visit to a strip club.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is congratulating his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his re-election, while reinforcing the importance of the rule of law.
A popular Nova Scotia MLA who served in the legislature for 15 years has died.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Normandy Wednesday, one day ahead of the 80th anniversary of Canadian troops storming Juno Beach in what is now referred to as D-Day.
The World Health Organization said on Wednesday a death was caused by the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with a subtype of avian influenza.
An Ontario nurse who's worked in the health-care field for more than 15 years says the staffing levels have never been as bad as they are now.
Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.
Oleg Kononenko achieved the milestone on Tuesday, having made five journeys to the International Space Station dating back to 2008.
Recent victims have included large corporations such as retailer London Drugs, as well as the City of Hamilton and the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
YouTube will prohibit videos demonstrating how to remove firearm safety devices. In addition, videos showing homemade guns, automatic weapons and certain firearm accessories like silencers will be restricted to users 18 and older.
Toronto's famed Phoenix Concert Theatre is closing its doors after more than 33 years.
Nvidia, Wall Street’s favourite artificial intelligence darling, is continuing to swell to staggering heights.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says its net income reached US$321 million in its first quarter, up from US$290 million a year earlier.
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A man who became a meme after a viral court appearance in Ann Arbor is looking to set the record straight.
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
The recent exiling of pro athletes caught betting on their own games is reinforcing the message that, in professional sports, betting on your own game is forbidden.
The Edmonton Oilers know what to expect from the Florida Panthers. Lots of hits. Scrums after the whistle. A mix of skill and willpower.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
Police and search crews in Chetwynd, B.C., are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has reluctantly upheld two agreements, despite finding that both were likely made for the purpose of tax avoidance and thus "tainted by illegality."
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
As the strike deadline draws closer, the chair of the TTC board remained confident Wednesday that a tentative deal will be reached but said riders should have a Plan B in case of a service disruption on Friday.
Airdrie RCMP are investigating a shooting in the city's southwest.
Calgary’s first office-to-residential building conversion project under the city’s incentive program has opened to residents, providing some more options for renters in the downtown core.
A Calgary animal rescue is hosting a dog-friendly yoga class Saturday afternoon to help raise funds.
Ontario Provincial Police say eastbound lanes of Highway 417 will remain closed near Vankleek Hill, Ont. until the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) inspects an overpass in the area.
The criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he is too ill to have a fair trial, the Montreal billionaire's lawyers say.
The François Legault government has no plans to offer Indigenous students any further relief from the requirements of the new Charter of the French Language.
The STM says it is eliminating seven bus routes in Montreal as part of an overhaul of services on the island.
Stephanie Kendrick is one of hundreds of thousands of Canadians to contract long COVID, a disease that remains difficult to diagnose and tricky to treat.
The Edmonton Elks are getting dressed up for their anniversary. The Canadian Football League team unveiled its new alternate uniform, its first new one in 10 years, on Wednesday ahead of the official start to its 75th anniversary season.
A new bar called Rumours Cabaret says it is looking to end LGBTQ+ nightlife drought in Halifax.
A trail nestled between the rolling hills along the Gaspereau River in Nova Scotia has been a cherished local treasure for decades, but the community feels its now under threat by a fence.
One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan have arrested a third suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
A forensic psychiatrist has testified he believes admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s self-described symptoms of schizophrenia are ‘fabrications’ made after his arrest in the killings of four Indigenous women.
The City of Winnipeg is sounding the alarm as it continues to deal with dozens of problem properties, including vacant or derelict buildings.
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
One of the biggest signings for the Saskatchewan Roughriders during the off-season was running back, A.J. Ouellette, but there are plenty of other playmakers on offence to keep an eye on as the team heads into Week 1.
Being a registered nurse is Emil Patricio’s calling in life, but getting that dream job in Ontario has been harder than he expected.
Jessica Olver moved from Barrie, Ont. to Saskatoon six years ago because of its affordability and the quality of life it could offer her family.
About 30 inmates in a unit at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre are engaged in a hunger strike over what they describe as inhumane living conditions.
A Saskatoon high school student has been honoured with a national award for creating a diving robot that uses artificial intelligence to aid in search and rescue missions underwater.
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
In a Traditional Stand-up Election, the Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly has elected Linda Debassige as the Grand Council Chief for the 2024 - 2027 term.
A St. Thomas courtroom heard testimony that the accused involved in a shooting death asked his grandson about how he could get a gun to kill somebody.
In February, police said a female went to a business in the area of Hyde Park and Gainsborough roads where she requested services from a licensed service provider.
High humidity is expected through the day on Wednesday as clouds move back into the region on Wednesday.
A long-sought additional school in Wasaga Beach now has its very own name.
A severe thunderstorm is expected to roll into Simcoe County on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning that the storm could generate dangerous winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.
51-year-old Ahmet Duzguner is accused of first-degree murder in his ex-wife Sibel's death.
The defence is seeking an acquittal in a Windsor murder trial.
A Windsor-based military captain is overseas to demonstrate how soldiers dropped from parachutes to fight in the D-Day invasion 80 years ago.
There’s no denying the Municipality of Leamington as they put on the full court press.
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
Billionaire Elon Musk is questioning diversity and inclusion hiring practices, using the social media platform he owns to criticize a job posting from the University of British Columbia.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
A ‘high-risk incident’ on 9 Avenue South that took place near a Lethbridge school Wednesday afternoon is over..
Lethbridge homebuyers received some good news Wednesday when the Bank of Canada lowered its key interest rate for the first time in four years.
The Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization is set to host its Live Well Showcase starting tomorrow.
Two northern Ontario football teams are joining the Ontario Power 5 Football League, a new league debuting this year.
Planning is underway for a makeover to Sault Ste. Marie’s waterfront, with the latest update given at this week’s city council meeting.
Volunteer firefighter and Gore Bay resident Duncan Sinclair is no stranger to a bicycle. There isn’t an inch of Manitoulin Island he probably hasn’t reached.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
