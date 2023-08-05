Canadians at World Scout Jamboree to stay at site as others leave due to heat wave in Korea
Canadians attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will remain at the event site as thousands of British and American scouts have opted to leave due to a heat wave.
Hundreds of participants at the jamboree, located in Saemangeum, Jeollabuk-do, more than 200 kilometres southwest of the capital Seoul, have been treated for heat-related illness since the event began this week.
This includes nine Canadians, including four youth and five adults, Scouts Canada confirmed. All nine experienced heat stress and received medical assessments before returning to their campsites by Friday morning.
There are 235 youth and 143 volunteers attending the jamboree as part of the Canadian contingent, Scouts Canada says.
"While Scouts Canada youth and volunteers are facing challenges related to the heat, the situation and jamboree infrastructure has improved and the youth report a generally positive experience. As such, the Canadian Contingent will remain on site and continue to monitor the situation," a Scouts Canada spokesperson said in a statement to CTVNews.ca on Saturday.
"We are in daily contact with the contingent, who is also maintaining close connections with participant parents, jamboree organizers, WOSM (World Organization of the Scout Movement) and the Canadian embassy to ensure youth and volunteer safety remains our top priority."
A statement on the Scouts Canada website Saturday added, "Participants remain in good spirits."
HOW HOT IS IT?
Temperatures ranged between 35 and 38 C on Friday, with South Korea raising its heat warning to the highest level for the first time in four years.
The country's Ministry of the Interior and Safety has reported that at least 19 people have died from heat-related illness since May 20.
WHAT ARE ORGANIZERS DOING?
The South Korean government said 138 jamboree participants were treated for heat-related illness Thursday and at least 108 were treated following Wednesday's opening ceremony — the government tied the latter to exhaustion from a K-pop performance.
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has promised additional safety measures, such as more medical staff, air-conditioned vehicles and shaded structures, while President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged an "unlimited supply" of air-conditioned buses and refrigerator trucks to provide chilled water.
Hundreds more workers will also help maintain the event's reportedly unkempt bathrooms and showers, while organizers plan to hold additional cultural activities in other regions.
The Scouts Canada spokesperson said none of the Canadian participants to date have been hospitalized for, or are currently experiencing, heat-related illness and patrol units are "engaged on a daily basis and all have opted to remain at the jamboree."
Medical facilities will have expanded hours, ambulances remain on standby to transport discharged patients to campsites, the number of water supply stations have increased and umbrellas, cooling towels and hats will be distributed to participants on Sunday, the spokesperson added.
WHAT ARE OTHER PARTICIPANTS DOING?
The World Organization of the Scout Movement on Friday asked South Korean organizers to consider ending the event early, as well as "to honour their commitments to mobilize additional financial and human resources, and to make the health and safety of the participants their top priority."
The U.K. Scout Association has moved more than 4,000 British scouts into hotels, while hundreds of U.S. scouts will leave the site on Sunday and relocate to a U.S. military base near Seoul. The U.S. contingent includes about 1,100 people, although many American staff helping with the jamboree plan to stay.
Meanwhile, South Korean organizers said dozens of scouts from Singapore would also leave.
Global Affairs Canada spokesperson James Emmanuel Wanki said in an email Saturday that the department is aware of the situation at the jamboree and the related heat wave in Korea.
"Consular officials stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadian citizens," the statement said.
Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance are asked to either contact the Canadian Embassy to the Republic of Korea, located in Seoul, or Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre.
With files from CTVNews.ca Writer Sissi De Flaviis and The Associated Press
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
Canadians at World Scout Jamboree to stay at site as others leave due to heat wave in Korea
Canadians attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will remain at the event site as thousands of British and American scouts have opted to leave due to a heat wave.
Russia promises retaliation after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in 2nd sea attack in a day
Moscow promised retaliation Saturday after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday, the second sea attack involving drones in one day.
One person stabbed, 8 others injured after protest at Toronto park turns violent
At least nine people have been injured after a "demonstration that turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
They went on a road trip for their first date. Now this couple is driving around the world together
Travelling couple Nicolas Chazee and Mathilde Vougny, who met while they were both studying in Belgium, Brussels, went on a road trip on their first date. Now they're seeing the world.
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan arrested after corruption conviction
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested Saturday after a court handed him a three-year jail sentence for corruption, a development that could end his future in politics.
Canada
-
Canadians at World Scout Jamboree to stay at site as others leave due to heat wave in Korea
Canadians attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will remain at the event site as thousands of British and American scouts have opted to leave due to a heat wave.
-
One person stabbed, 8 others injured after protest at Toronto park turns violent
At least nine people have been injured after a "demonstration that turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
-
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Swimmers warned about risks of floaties on open water as long weekend looms
Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore.
-
Wildfire impact on B.C. tourism varies by region – and by visibility of flames
British Columbia's record wildfire season has affected travel bookings in some areas, but other regions have seen continued tourism demand despite their proximity to active blazes.
World
-
Russia promises retaliation after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in 2nd sea attack in a day
Moscow promised retaliation Saturday after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday, the second sea attack involving drones in one day.
-
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan arrested after corruption conviction
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested Saturday after a court handed him a three-year jail sentence for corruption, a development that could end his future in politics.
-
Niger's junta rulers ask for help from Russian group Wagner as it faces military intervention threat
Niger's new military junta has asked for help from the Russian mercenary group Wagner as the deadline nears for it to release the country's ousted president or face possible military intervention by the West African regional bloc, according to an analyst.
-
Israel arrests 2 settlers after deadly rampage on a village leaves 1 Palestinian dead
Israeli police said Saturday that they arrested two Israeli settlers after they stormed a Palestinian village in the West Bank in a rampage that left one Palestinian dead.
-
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him.
-
A Florida shooting puts 2 officers in the hospital; the suspect is later killed in hotel shootout
A suspect in the shooting of two Florida police officers was fatally shot by SWAT team members Saturday several hours later after he barricaded himself in a hotel in Orlando's tourist district, the culmination of a manhunt across central Florida, police officials said.
Politics
-
Bill Blair says he oversaw culture change at Toronto police, not everyone agrees
National Defence Minister Bill Blair is raising eyebrows over comments he made about overseeing culture change at the Toronto Police Service while serving as chief.
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
-
Some federal parties resisting foreign interference probe looking beyond China: Singh
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party faces resistance to including countries other than China in the terms of reference for a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Health
-
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states
Hospitals and clinics in several states on Friday began the time-consuming process of recovering from a cyberattack that disrupted their computer systems, forcing some emergency rooms to shut down and ambulances to be diverted.
-
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
-
'There simply aren't enough people': Canada's shortage of anesthesiologists contributing to surgical backlog, group says
Canada’s surgical backlog cannot be cleared without enough anesthesiologists, who are essential for surgeries, the former chair of Ontario’s Anesthesiologists warns.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia fines Apple US $4,400 for 'false information' about Ukraine fighting
A Russian court imposed a 400,000-ruble (US $4,400) fine on technology company Apple for failing to remove material deemed to be 'false information' about Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
-
Massive fossil discovered near Morden
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake led to weeks of silence
NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft was back chatting it up Friday after flight controllers corrected a mistake that had led to weeks of silence.
Entertainment
-
Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault
A renowned opera singer and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston.
-
'The Office' star Leslie David Baker will return Kickstarter money to fans who tried to get his spinoff to air
Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson on 'The Office,' is returning Kickstarter money to supporters who tried to get his 'Stanley' spinoff up and running.
-
Tina Knowles addresses Beyonce's alleged Lizzo snub
Tina Knowles has appeared to refute the theory that her daughter Beyoncé dropped mentioning Lizzo on tour because of a lawsuit.
Business
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
-
Heat and wildfires put southern Europe's vital tourism earnings at risk
Tourists at a seaside hotel on the Greek island of Rhodes snatched up pails of pool water and damp towels as flames approached, rushing to help staffers and locals extinguish one of the wildfires threatening Mediterranean locales during recent heat waves.
-
Telus announces 6,000-person layoff
Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.
Lifestyle
-
Pooping, splooting, spitting: How wild animals beat the heat
Hottest day, hottest week, hottest month, and – increasingly likely – hottest year; 2023 has garnered unwanted records as the climate crisis escalates.
-
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
-
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
Sports
-
Norwegian climber retires after becoming the fastest to climb world's highest 14 peaks in 92 days
A Norwegian who just became the fastest climber to scale all the world's 14 highest mountains announced she was retiring from climbing high peaks on Saturday upon her return to Nepal.
-
NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for his activity on social media
Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to undisclosed activity on social media.
-
After winning Wimbledon, Vondrousova feels the pressure at National Bank Open
Marketa Vondrousova can feel the pressure rising after winning Wimbledon three weeks ago. Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, plays her first tournament since claiming her first Grand Slam title next week at the National Bank Open, which runs through next Sunday.
Autos
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
-
$480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Auto sales up 8 per cent in July for ninth month of growth: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales growth continued in July but at a slower pace than recent months.