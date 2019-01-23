The Canada Border Services Agency has arrested a woman accused of organizing the illegal entry of asylum seekers into Canada “in exchange for compensation.”

The CBSA alleges in a news release that Olayinka Celestina Opaleye helped several individuals cross into Canada in the summer of 2017.

“It is further alleged that Opaleye was operating as part of a network of smugglers who organized travel for these people in exchange for compensation,” the news release continues.

The CBSA says the illegal entry came “via Roxham Road in Montérégie, Quebec,” which is where the vast majority of irregular asylum claims have been made.

“When it comes to irregular migration, the CBSA works in close cooperation with other government departments and agencies, as well as international partners to uphold the integrity of the border crossing process and to ensure the border is safe and secure,” the CBSA said.

In 2018 there were 19,419 people arrested by the RCMP for crossing the unmanned border to make asylum claims, including 18,518 in Quebec.

That number was down slightly from 2017 when there were 20,593 border crossers intercepted. In 2016, there were only 2,479 interceptions.