

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Schools across the Maritimes were closed Monday as a snowstorm bore down on the region, the second blast of winter in as many days.

Environment Canada said a low-pressure system was expected to track across Nova Scotia into Monday evening, bringing heavy snow to New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

Up to 40 centimetres of snow was expected in parts of New Brunswick and P.E.I.

Meteorologist Ian Hubbard said the storm was expected to bring "quite a mess" of weather to Nova Scotia.

He said heavy snow was expected to change to ice pellets or freezing rain in the afternoon, and then switch to rain later in the evening along the Atlantic coast.

"This is the second system we've had in a few days in the Maritimes," Hubbard noted. "This is tracking closer to Nova Scotia and kind of further north than the one the other day, so we are going to see a variety of weather for parts of Nova Scotia."

Many school in all three Maritime provinces were closed ahead of the storm.

Some flights at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Fredericton International Airport and Charlottetown Airport were delayed or cancelled. Marine Atlantic cancelled its crossings between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Meanwhile, the national weather forecaster was warning of strong winds of up to 100 kilometres an hour in parts of Newfoundland, causing blowing snow and poor visibility.

Hubbard said there was more snow in the forecast for later this week.

"Once we get through his mess today, we'll be getting into northwesterly winds for the next two days, and it looks like maybe on Wednesday we could see a little bit of snow for parts of Nova Scotia, but certainly it's not expected to be a major system like we've experienced today or on the weekend."