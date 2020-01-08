TORONTO -- A Ukrainian Boeing-737 jet carrying 176 people, including 63 Canadian citizens, has crashed in Iran.

There were no survivors, according to officials.

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 to Kyiv went down minutes after taking off from Tehran’s main international airport on Wednesday morning. The plane crashed into farmland outside of the capital, scattering debris across the area.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 138 passengers on the plane, including the 63 Canadians, were travelling to Canada.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, however, Iranian authorities said they suspect a mechanical error was to blame.

Here’s what we know so far about the victims who were either Canadian citizens, or travelling to Canada:

MOUSAVI FAMILY

Four members of the Mousavi family from Edmonton were on the flight. They were: Pedram Mousavi (father), Mojgan Daneshmand (mother), Darya Mousavi (daughter) and Darina Mousavi (daughter).

Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand were engineering professors at the University of Alberta. The flight’s manifest lists the daughters’ birth years as 2010 for Darina and 2005 for Darina.

Payman Parseyan, a member of Edmonton’s Iranian community, says many Iranians fly back to the country over the holidays to visit family. "As soon as we heard about the plane going down, I immediately thought that this is a flight that’s leaving the country," he told CTV News Edmonton.

Mohammad Abdolrazzaghi, Mojgan Daneshmand’s research assistant at the university for the past five years, said he and his colleagues gathered together to mourn her death on Wednesday.

“I found her incredibly supportive in many events when it comes to ups and downs of the research we’ve been going through and she would always be there to back us up,” he told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday. “We always had a little bit more closer relationship, rather than just university prof. and a student.”

Abdolrazzaghi said Daneshmand had taken three weeks off to go to Iran to visit family over the holidays.

“We absolutely remember her as one of the most supportive academic figures in our lifetime who helped us push to our limits in all of the research and scientific endeavors that we have gone through,” he said.

“Nobody is going to forget all of her help to the university and the research of the university over the past 12 years,” he said.

GHANIMAT AZHDARI

Azhdari was born in 1983 and was a PhD student at the University of Guelph. A statement from the university said she was on her way back to Guelph after visiting her family in Iran over the December break. "In addition to her scholarly work, Ghanimat was a proud member of the Qashaqi tribe in Iran and a powerful and passionate young leader, at the international level, in advancing the rights of Indigenous Peoples," reads the statement from the university's department of geography, environment and geomatics.

She was also a member of the ICAA Consortium, a global organization promoting recognition of Indigenous Peoples' and Community Conserved Areas and Territories.

MILAD GHASEMI ARIANI

Ariani was a PhD student at the University of Guelph’s department of marketing and consumer studies. In a statement, the university said Ariani was returning to Guelph from visiting Iran.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of two of our students,” said University of Guelph president Franco Vaccarino. “Our thoughts go out to the families of these two students and to anyone else affected by this tragedy.”

BEHNAZ KHOEI EBRAHIMI & RAHMTIN AHMADI

Behnaz Khoei Ebrahimi worked for the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation in Toronto. Her son, Rahmtin Ahmadi, was also on the flight. Ahmadi's birth year is listed on the manifest as 2010.

NASER POURSHABANOSHIBI & FIROUZEH MADANI

Both medical doctors, this couple from North Vancouver was in Iran for the holidays, visiting Naser’s family. They’re survived by their 20-year-old daughter, Kimia, who returned from Iran earlier this week to prepare for classes.

SHEKOUFEH CHOUPANNEJAD

Choupannejad was an obstetrician-gynecologist in Edmonton. Staff at the north end clinic she worked at confirmed her identity to CTV News.

FOROUGH KHADEM

Khadem worked at non-profit research organization Mitacs, in Winnipeg. Mitacs confirmed in a statement that she has been working as a business development specialist since 2016, "and had been a passionate supporter of innovation in Manitoba ever since."

Mitacs' Chief Business Development Officer Eric Bosco added: "We will remember Forough’s passion for Mitacs, enthusiasm for innovation in Manitoba, and her positive outlook on life. We will miss her humour, her kindness, and her warm spirit."

Khadem graduated from the University of Manitoba with a PhD.

Jude Uzonna, a friend and Forough’s PhD supervisor, described her as an “amazing” individual.

“Forough was somebody who cared for humanity,” he told CTV’s Your Morning on Thursday. “[She] would just make sure that you are comfortable.”

Uzonna said Khadem called him on New Year’s Day to wish him a happy new year’s and she told him she was concerned about the escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S.

“She told me she was coming back on Tuesday night, but she told me she was a little bit worried,” he said.

On Tuesday, Uzonna said he received a text message from her that said she was on her way home to Canada.

“That was it. I never got to see Forough again,” he said.

Uzonna said he will remember Khadem as someone who is really “strong, very affable, very collegial” with an “infectious optimism.”

ALINA TARBHAI

Tarbhai was an administrative clerk for the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation. "She was respected and well-liked by all. Her passing represents a profound loss for all of us who worked with her," reads a statement by the federation.

Alina’s mother Afifa was also on the flight.

HAMIDI FAMILY

This family of 3 from Metro Vancouver was among the victims, a friend of the family confirmed with CTV News. They were: Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi (father), Niloufar Ebrahim (mother) and Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi (son).

SIAVASH GHAFOURI-AZAR & SARA MAMANI

This couple from Montreal was in Iran for their wedding ceremony, CTV News Montreal reported. They were both former engineering students at Concordia University. Mamani worked at Bombardier while Ghafour-Azar worked at Pratt & Whitney.

GHAVI SISTERS

Mandieh Ghavi, the youngest of the two sisters, was about to attend university in Halifax, while older sister Mansoumeh was an engineering student working on her master's degree at Dalhousie.

Ali Nafarieh, a Dalhousie professor, told CTV News Atlantic that Mansoumeh was "one of the top students" there. He commended her "skills and knowledge and experience" that she brought to an IT firm he also runs, and where she worked part time.

FAREED ARASTEH

Arasteh was a PhD student in biology at Carleton University in Ottawa.

MANSOUR POURJAM

Pourjam was a biology alumnus at Carleton University in Ottawa.

“Our thoughts are with Fareed’s and Mansour’s families, friends and colleagues at this difficult time, and with everyone who has suffered loss in this terrible tragedy,” said Carleton President Benoit-Antoine Bacon in a statement. “Campus flags have been lowered to half-mast to honour Fareed Arasteh, Mansour Pourjam, and all of the victims.”

Dr. Kevin Manesh, a friend of Pourjam’s, described him to CTV News Ottawa as “very kind, very helpful.” Manesh said Pourjam was always there for people who needed help.

MAYA ZIBAIE

Zibaie was a grade 10 student who attended Northern Secondary School in Toronto. School principal Adam Marshall confirmed in a statement that Zibaie passed away yesterday following the crash.

“Maya was kind, happy and well-liked by her peers,” said Marshall. “She was new to Canada, enjoyed attending high school and often shared with staff how excited she was about her future and reaching her academic goals.”

IMAN & PARINAZ GHADERPANAH

CTV News confirmed this Toronto couple was among the crash victims. Iman worked as a mortgage agent while his wife, Parinaz, worked at RBC.

SHARIEH FAGHIHI

Faghihi was a dentist in Halifax and an alumnus of the Dalhousie Dental School.

ARVIN MORATTAB

Morattab was a student at Montreal's Ecole de technologie superireure, and was active in the local Iranian community, reported CTV News Montreal.

IMAM AGHABALI & MEHDI ESHAGHIAN

Aghabali and Eshaghian were both PhD students in the faculty of engineering at McMaster university in Hamilton.

"McMaster is a tightly knit community and there will be many faculty, staff, colleagues, friends and fellow students who need our support and caring at this tragic time," said McMaster president David Farrar in a statement.

MOHAMMAD ASADI-LARI AND ZEYNAB ASADI-LARI

Mohammad Asadi-Lari, 23, and his sister Zeynab were former students at the University of British Columbia.

Asadi-Lari grew up in the U.K. and Iran, but settled in Canada six years ago. He joined Canadian Commission for UNESCO as a youth advisor in December 2016.

“Mohammad was an incredible human being who worked tirelessly to advocate for peace, inclusive STEM education, equitable and just global health, meaningful youth engagement and social entrepreneurship and innovation,” CCUNESCO wrote in a statement.

Zeynab is a former biology student at UBC.

MARZIEH FOROUTAN AND MANSOUR ESNAASHARY ESFAHANI

Marzieh Foroutan and Mansour Esnaashary Esfahani were both PhD students at the University of Waterloo.

Foroutan studied geography, while Esfahani studied civil engineering.

“Everyone at Waterloo is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Mari Foroutan and Mansour Esfahani,” said University of Waterloo President Feridun Hamdullahpur. “Our hearts ache for them, their friends and family with whom we all mourn together.”

ARSHIA ARBABBAHRAMI

Arshia Arbabbahrami was a Grade 12 student at Western Canada High School in Calgary who was a member of both the track and swim teams and had planned to be a doctor.

He was returning to Canada after spending the holidays with his family in Iran.

“Arshia was a valued member of our school community,” the school wrote in a statement. “Our collective thoughts are with Arshia’s family and friends, both in Iran as well as in Canada."

MOJTABA ABBASNEZHAD

Mojtaba Abbasnezhad was a PhD student at the University of Toronto.

Pooya Poolad, PhD candidate in the department of Electrical and Computer Engineering called Abbasnezhad “one of the most talented and intelligent guys I knew.”

ARAD ZAREI

Arad Zarei was an 18-year-old student from the Greater Toronto Area who was visiting Iran over the holidays to spend time with his mother in Shiraz.

The York Regional District School Board confirmed a number of its students died in the crash, but did not identify any individuals.

FOUR STUDENTS FROM WESTERN UNIVERSITY

Four students from Western University are among the people who died in the crash, the school has confirmed.

Western did not identify the students, but CTV News has learned they are Ghazal Nourian, Milad Nahavandi, Hadis Hayatdavoudi, Sajedeh Saraeian.

Three of the students were graduate students, while the fourth was an incoming graduate student.

The school hosted a community gathering in honour of the students on Wednesday evening.

SADEGHI FAMILY

Mohammad Sadeghi, his wife Bahareh Hajesfandaniari and daughter Anisa Sadeghi were from Winnipeg.

A neighbour of the family, Behnam Soltani, told CTV News Winnipeg the three had travelled to Iran for the first time in four years, to visit their family over the holidays.

"They were a really nice family, a caring family," Soltani told CTV News. "Not just me, everybody who know them – they are in shock. We can't even believe it."

PARISA EGHBALIAN AND REERA ESMAEILION

Parisa Eghbalian is a dentist from Aurora, Ont.

She and her nine-year-old daughter Reera Esmaeilion were both on the plane.

NEDA SADIGHI

Neda Sadighi was an optometrist and eye surgeon from Richmond Hill, Ont.

SUZAN GOLBABAPOUR

Suzan Golbabapour was a real estate agent and fitness trainer in Richmond Hill, Ont.

ARASH POURZARABI AND POUNEH GORJI

Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji, newlyweds from Edmonton, were also on the plane.

They were just married last week.

NASIM RAHMANIFAR

Nasim Rahmanifar is a member of the University of Alberta engineering program.

DARYA TOGHIAN

Darya Toghian was a 22-year-old student at George Brown College in Toronto.

Toghian was flying back for her second semester of school after a holiday trip with her mother.

Toghian’s mother had been scheduled to be on the flight as well, but cancelled her ticket at the last minute.

SAHAND HATEFI MOSTAGHIM AND SHAHAB RAANA

Sahand Hatefi Mostaghim is from Montreal and was visiting Iran for his wedding last week.

Shahab Raana is Mostaghim’s best friend who made the trip with him for the marriage.

The photo was taken just minutes before the plane departed.

FERESHTEH MALEKI

Fereshteh Maleki was visiting Tehran for her daughter’s wedding.

AYESHA POURGHARDERI AND FATIMEH PASAVAND

Ayesha Pourgharderi and her daughter Fatimeh Pasavand are from North Vancouver.

DANIEL (MOHAMMED) SAKAT AND FATEMAH KAZERANI

Daniel (Mohammed) Sakat and Fatemah Kazerani are a married couple from Coquitlam, B.C.

ALMA OLADI, SAEED KASHANI AND MEHRABAN BADIEI

Alma Oladi, Saeed Kashani and Mehraban Badiei are students from the University of Ottawa.

A makeshift memorial with flowers and cards appeared on Oladi’s desk as news of her death spread. The PhD student in the university’s mathematics and statistics department was described as “kind-hearted” and “full of life.”

Badiei, originally from Tehran, had attended school in Toronto before she became an undergraduate at the University of Ottawa, studying health sciences. Kashani was a PhD student studying chemical engineering.

ALI PEY



Ali Pey (middle) is shown surrounded by his wife and four daughters (who were not on the flight).

Friends described Pey, 48, as a generous person and doting father who adored his four children. The Ottawa-based family man was also the founder and CEO of Message Hopper, a tech company that allows businesses to text customers via SMS.

Dr. Kevin Manesh, a friend of Pey’s, called the tragedy “heartbreaking” and “devastating.” He told CTV News Ottawa that those who knew him are in shock right now.

Manesh said Pey travelled to Tehran to visit his sick father.

“He was there whenever you needed him,” Manesh said of his friend. “I cannot imagine his face without a smile.”

Pey wasn’t the only friend Manesh lost in the plane crash. He said he knew two others who died, including Roja Azadian and Mansour Pourjam.

ROJA AZADIAN



Roja Azadian (left) is shown with her husband (who was not on the flight)

Azadian had travelled to Iran with her husband, according to friends. Dr. Kevin Manesh, a friend of Azadian’s, said her husband couldn’t board the return flight back to Canada due to a ticket mix-up so she went ahead on her own.

“He thought ‘OK, I’m sending my wife home and then I will join you later,’ and unfortunately that’s not [going to] happen,” Manesh told CTV News Ottawa.

Azadian’s husband remains in Tehran, according to friends.

AMIRHOSSEIN GHASSEMI

Ghassemi was visiting family in Iran before he boarded the flight to Kyiv. He was a graduate student in biomedical engineering at the University of Manitoba.

Amir Shirzadi, a member of the board with the university’s student association, told The Canadian Press that he saw his friend Ghassemi before he left for Iran.

“I can't use past tense. I think he’s coming back. We play again. We talk again. It’s too difficult to use past tense, too difficult. No one can believe it,” he said.

SADAF HAJIAGHAVAND

A friend of Hajiaghavand confirmed that she was among those killed in the crash. Aida Tabesh told CTV News Toronto that Hajiaghavand, a human resources student at York University, went to Iran to visit her family. “She was a loving soul who was gone too soon,” said Tabesh.