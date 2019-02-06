

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca





A blanket of freezing rain moved into southern Ontario Wednesday morning, coating highways in ice and causing school closures.

A freezing rain warning was in place for an area stretching from Windsor, Ont., through to the Greater Toronto Area as of 9 a.m. EST.

Temperatures were expected to warm enough in southwestern Ontario for the freezing rain to change to rain by Wednesday afternoon, but other areas including Toronto and Hamilton were expected to see freezing rain or freezing drizzle continue through to Thursday morning.

School buses were cancelled Wednesday in Windsor, while schools were closed in the London, Ont., and Kitchener, Ont., areas. School bus cancellations were also reported in the Greater Toronto Area and to the north around Barrie, Ont.

Environment Canada was warning that roads and sidewalks could become icy and power outages were possible as the freezing rain continued.

Central and eastern parts of the province were expected to see snow and ice pellets start falling Wednesday afternoon, then change over to freezing drizzle at night. Forecasts called for the freezing drizzle to continue in Ottawa for most of Thursday.

Montreal and other communities in southern Quebec were likewise expected to receive a steady dose of freezing drizzle from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The system was expected to move to the Maritimes by Thursday night, dropping freezing rain on New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Friday.

While the freezing rain blanketed southern Ontario, other parts of Canada were dealing with some of their coldest weather of the year.

Extreme cold warnings were in place for most of Alberta and Saskatchewan as well as parts of British Columbia, Manitoba and the Northwest Territories. Environment Canada said wind chill values were expected to be between -40 and -45 in Edmonton, between -40 and -50 in Saskatoon, and between -50 and -55 in Yellowknife on Wednesday, with conditions starting to ease during the day on Thursday.

The extreme cold prompted a third straight day of school bus cancellations in some areas outside Edmonton.