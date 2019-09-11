The University of Toronto has placed 18th in a global ranking of schools, rising three spots from a year ago.

Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings for 2020 has the University of Oxford as the top school in the world for the fourth-straight year, followed by the California Institute of Technology, University of Cambridge, Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The University of Toronto came in as the top Canadian school at 18th globally. In total, seven Canadian schools cracked the top 200: University of British Columbia (34), McGill University (42), McMaster University (72), University of Montreal (85), University of Alberta (136) and University of Ottawa (141).

The University of Ottawa emerged as one of the biggest movers in the report, climbing 35 spots from 176th last year.

“We’re proud that our faculty, staff and students have achieved this result even as global competition becomes increasingly intense,” University of Toronto President Meric Gertler told CTVNews.ca in an email.

“This international ranking result solidifies the University of Toronto as one of the world’s top global universities for researchers, teachers and students.”

Gertler said the university needs to “continue to compete successfully for top global talent in research, teaching and from among students,” and collaborate with other universities, global companies and non-profit organizations.

“Canada also deserves a great deal of praise for continuing its record of excellence in teaching and international outlook,” Phil Baty, THE’s chief knowledge officer, said in a news release. “The country’s performance was fairly steady in this year’s rankings, although the University of Ottawa merits a special mention for its progress.”

Both Western University (190) and University of Calgary (199) cracked the top 200 last year, but failed to make the list this time around.

The report examined 1,396 “research-intensive universities” across 92 countries using five metrics: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry outcome to compile a list of the top 200 schools.

Here is a list of the Top 10 schools in the report (ranking last year):