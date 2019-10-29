TORONTO -- The union representing the majority of federal public servants is calling on the government to take some immediate steps to eradicate bed bugs that have infested several of their buildings.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) is calling on the federal government to inspect all government buildings across Canada for bed bugs and to offer accommodations for employees to work from home after the insects were found in buildings in Ottawa, Gatineau, Que. Montreal, Hamilton, Toronto and Winnipeg.

“Employees have a right to feel safe at work and want assurances that bed bugs won’t follow them home and impact their families,” the union wrote in a news release. “The employer has an obligation to take proactive measures to eradicate bed bugs in all federal buildings.”

Three weeks ago, an Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada building in Gatineau had to be evacuated after bed bugs were found on every floor. The government told CTV News Ottawa at the time that a treatment on one of the floors did not work and that exterminators had to return for a full-building treatment and treatment of any affected employees’ homes.

A Shared Services Canada building in Ottawa was also recently treated for bed bugs and cockroaches.

On Tuesday, the union also released a five-second video of a bat flying inside the Terrasses de la Chaudiere (TDLC), a government building in Gatineau, Que.

Andrew Shaver, the Union of National Employees (UNE) national executive vice president, said a joint committee between employees and government officials is needed to make sure action is taken.

“We need them to take the health and safety of our members at TDLC seriously, and set up a forum where we stop working in (bat-infested) silos and can finally start working together to get things done,” he told CTV News Ottawa.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Public Service and Procurement Canada, the department responsible for government administration, but representatives have not responded.

With files from CTV News Ottawa