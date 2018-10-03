U.S. authorities seize nearly 750 kg of marijuana at Canadian border
U.S. border officials say they've seized nearly 750 kilograms of marijuana at the Canadian border over the past several weeks.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the pot was found in mail shipments entering the U.S. from Canada, but did not provide further details.
They say they found the first shipment of drugs in a mail truck at the Bluewater Bridge in Port Huron, Mich. on Aug. 28.
A search of the truck turned up 14 packages weighing more than 136 kilograms.
U.S. officials say 63 more packages surfaced over the next 10 days, bringing the total amount of drugs seized to about 748 kilograms.
The Canadian Border Services Agency did not immediately respond to request for comment.
