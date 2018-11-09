Two youths arrested in connection to Iqaluit grocery store blaze
Police in Iqaluit have arrested two youths in connection with a large grocery store fire that threatened the city’s food supply. (Jeff Maurice/Twitter)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, November 9, 2018 12:04PM EST
Police in Iqaluit have arrested two youths in connection with a large grocery store fire that threatened the city’s food supply.
The Iqaluit RCMP released a statement Friday saying that two local youths are in custody with criminal charges pending for arson and “disregard for human life.”
"We would like to thank the community for its patience despite the devastating loss," said Insp. Mark Crowther, District Commander Qikiqtani District, in a statement. "RCMP and fire personnel are working diligently to ensure public safety and bring those responsible to justice."
There were no injuries after the fire department attended to six fires over the span of six hours late Wednesday and early Thursday morning, including four vehicle fires, one rubbish fire and the blaze at Northmart grocery store. Northmart is the largest store in the Nunavut capital and one of only two grocery stores in the city.
The investigation is ongoing.
More to come.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Higgs sworn-in as New Brunswick premier, names francophone as deputy premier
- Police warn that sex offender, child abductor to live in Vancouver
- Atheist United Church minister keeps her job; 'heresy trial' called off
- Lotto Max to increase jackpot cap to $70 million in 2019
- Two youths arrested in connection to Iqaluit grocery store blaze