Police in Iqaluit have arrested two youths in connection with a large grocery store fire that threatened the city’s food supply.

The Iqaluit RCMP released a statement Friday saying that two local youths are in custody with criminal charges pending for arson and “disregard for human life.”

"We would like to thank the community for its patience despite the devastating loss," said Insp. Mark Crowther, District Commander Qikiqtani District, in a statement. "RCMP and fire personnel are working diligently to ensure public safety and bring those responsible to justice."

There were no injuries after the fire department attended to six fires over the span of six hours late Wednesday and early Thursday morning, including four vehicle fires, one rubbish fire and the blaze at Northmart grocery store. Northmart is the largest store in the Nunavut capital and one of only two grocery stores in the city.

The investigation is ongoing.

