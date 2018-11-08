A major fire hit one of the two grocery stores in Nunavut’s capital Thursday morning.

Reports of a fire at the Northmart store in Iqaluit began to circulate on social media around 2:30 a.m.

By daybreak, photos and videos showed smoke rising high above the city’s skyline as the fire continued to burn.

“Watching a nightmare unfold is surreal. It’s just getting worse,” Kaani Naulaq tweeted at 7:27 a.m.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the fire or whether any part of the building could be saved.

The fire caused significant disruption in the community, with residents being asked to conserve water and a nearby elementary school cancelling its classes.

In fly-in northern communities such as Nunavut, the lack of ground transportation means food prices are significantly higher than elsewhere in Canada.

The federal government attempts to keep healthy food affordable through the Nutrition North program, but many items still cost two to three times what they do in most of the country. This week’s flyer for the Northmart store in Iqaluit advertised large cartons of orange juice on sale for $10.19 and canned vegetables at $3.19, as well as a $4.99 sale price for two rolls of paper towels.

A 2014 report found that half of Inuit children in Nunavut aged 11 to 15 sometimes go to bed hungry.

