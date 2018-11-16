

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Provincial Police have charged two Toronto councillors under the Municipal Elections Act.

The alleged breaches relate to the 2014 election.

Both charges relate to filing an incorrect or invalid document.

Police say the 14-month investigation followed a referral from the city's integrity commissioner.

Charged is 57-year-old Mark Grimes, who was re-elected in the new Etobicoke-Lakeshore ward last month.

Also charged is 40-year-old Justin Di Ciano, who did not run for re-election.

Both accused are to appear in court on Dec. 19.